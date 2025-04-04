Didn’t know benefits existed: Chennai Corporation cleaners

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya released a booklet on welfare schemes for sanitation workers and distributed Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers Welfare Board’s identity cards to the sanitation workers of the Chennai corporation, during a function held at Ripon Buildings on Thursday.

In the first phase, 300 workers have received identity cards.

The Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers’ Welfare Board will issue IDs to 17,659 sanitation workers, including temporary sanitation workers (NMR), self-help group sanitation workers (NULM) and outsourcing conservancy workers of the local body.

S Jyothi, a conservancy worker in the Thiruvottiyur zone, stated, "We were unaware of these benefits. We are happy that our children can now enjoy a few benefits. The GCC should also make our jobs permanent."

"I am happy my son and daughter can get education and wedding grants," said Puspha, another conservancy worker from the same zone.

Other benefits include Rs five lakh cover for accidental deaths under the accident insurance scheme, Rs one lakh for those who lose limbs, cover for irreversible vision loss in one eye and their injuries result in total disability, Rs 20,000 death grant, Rs 5,000 funeral aid fund, Rs 1,000 old age pension, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3000 wedding grants for workers’ daughters for sons (twice), respectively.

Along with this, Rs 6,000 maternity and abortion aid for women has also been provisioned.

The education grant for children of both genders pursuing classes 10th and 11th is Rs 1000, and for girl students pursuing class 12 can get Rs 1,500. For polytechnic courses, Rs 1,200 grant is given. Arts and science studies get Rs 1,500 for UG and Rs 4,000 for PG, for engineering studies, Rs 4,000 for UG and Rs 6,000 for PG are granted.

