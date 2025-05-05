Diamond heist worth Rs 20 crore in Chennai; four-member gang nabbed in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: A gang of four men who allegedly stole diamonds worth Rs 20 crore in Vadapalani has been arrested near Sivakasi while attempting to cross a toll plaza. The arrest was made by Thoothukudi police following an alert from the Chennai police.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Chandrasekar, a diamond jewellery dealer from Anna Nagar, had reportedly arranged to deliver a bulk order of diamonds worth Rs 20 crore to another businessman. The meeting was scheduled at a hotel in Vadapalani.

Upon arriving at the hotel on Sunday, Chandrasekar was attacked by four men who had been hiding in a room. They tied him up and fled with the diamonds in a car.

Vadapalani police registered a case and began investigation. Two special teams were formed to trace the culprits using CCTV footage from the hotel.

When the suspects tried to cross a toll plaza close to Sivakasi, they were apprehended. Following a tip, Thoothukudi police stopped their car and and arrested four individuals—identified as London Rajan, his associate, and two aides.

Efforts are currently underway to bring the arrested individuals back to Chennai for further investigation.