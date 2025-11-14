Dhevanathan Yadav surrenders before TANPID Special Court in Chennai

CHENNAI: Dhevanathan Yadav, director of the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund finance company, on Friday surrendered before Justice S. Muruganantham at the Special Court for the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors in Chennai in connection with a major investor fraud case.

Yadav is accused of defrauding hundreds of investors of several crores of rupees through the finance firm. He was earlier arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The Madras High Court, through Justice G. Jayachandran, later granted him interim bail with conditions, including depositing one hundred crore rupees before the trial court, refraining from tampering with witnesses and surrendering before the court on 30 October. The court subsequently granted him an additional week to surrender.

Yadav later filed a petition seeking modification of these bail conditions. The Madras High Court dismissed his plea and directed the police to arrest him. Following this order, Yadav appeared before the TANPID Special Court and surrendered before Justice Muruganantham.

Further proceedings are expected to continue before the Special Court, which oversees cases related to financial fraud and protection of depositors’ interests.