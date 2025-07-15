Dharmapuri man arrested for cyber harassment of Chennai woman

CHENNAI: The Adambakkam police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Dharmapuri for harassing a young woman by impersonating her on social media and posting vulgar comments.

The arrested man was identified as Ganapathy. The Adambakkam police had registered a case based on a complaint from a 21-year-old woman who was consistently harassed on social media by fake accounts under her name. The woman alleged she had received several unsolicited messages from strangers because of the vulgar comments posted by the fake profiles.

Police registered a case under sections of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act and initiated investigations.

After tracing the IP (internet protocol) address, the Adambakkam police arrested the accused. Ganapathy was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.