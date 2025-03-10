Dhanush vs Nayan: Plea against Naanum Rowdy Dhaan BTS closed, HC to now hear his plea seeking Rs 10 cr

CHENNAI: Observing that the documentary film Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale has already been released, the Madras High Court closed the plea filed by actor Dhanush seeking to restrain the usage of BTS (behind the scenes) from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary and adjourned the main suit.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy closed the application moved by Dhanush as the request sought by the actor to restrain the makers of the documentary film from exploiting the BTS clippings of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan became irrelevant as the documentary was released in November last year.

The judge posted the main suit preferred against Nayanthara, her husband, and film director Vignesh Shivan, and OTT platform Netflix, demanding Rs 10 crore for the alleged infringement of copyright, on April 9.

Actor Dhanush, in his complaint, said the makers of the documentary violated his copyrights protected under the Copyright Act, 1957, by not obtaining the no-objection certificate (NOC) from him for using the BTS from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in the documentary on Nayanthara that is now being streamed on Netflix.

The documentary was released worldwide through Netflix on November 18, and he suffered a huge loss. Hence, he demanded Rs 10 crore for the infringement of his copyright, said the complaint.

Further, he filed an application seeking interim relief by restraining the documentary makers from using the BTS clippings of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Challenging the suit of Dhanush, Netflix submitted that he being the producer of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, cannot claim entitlement for BTS, which was used in the documentary. Hence, Dhanush doesn't have the right to sue them under the Copyright Act, 1956, as the BTS is not the part of the film contended by Netflix.





