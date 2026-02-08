DGP orders review of suspension of over 400 personnel

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police G Venkataraman has ordered a statewide review of police personnel under suspension and directed supervisors to review the suspensions in their jurisdiction on a case-by-case basis and reach a decision to revoke the suspension.
In a circular issued on Friday, the Head of Police Force noted that as of December 31, 2025, a total of 439 police personnel were under suspension in connection with vigilance and anti-corruption cases, criminal cases and departmental proceedings. Of them, 202 personnel remained out of service for over a year.
"Prolonged suspension results in the State paying a government servant for no work from him/her. Hence, the power to order suspension should be exercised carefully and with restraint. Suspension shall not be resorted to unless the authority concerned, after considering all the relevant factors, records a reasoned conclusion that such action is necessary and in public interest," the circular cited a government order and directed the competent authorities to assess cases involving long-term suspension, less serious charges and matters delayed in courts.
In cases related to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, decisions on reinstatement should be taken in consultation with the department concerned.
The communication from police headquarters stressed that personnel reinstated after review should continue to face departmental inquiries and be assigned to non-sensitive posts until complete exoneration. All divisional officers were instructed to submit a detailed report on the action taken by February 13.