DGP orders review of suspension of over 400 personnel

In a circular issued on Friday, the Head of Police Force noted that as of December 31, 2025, a total of 439 police personnel were under suspension in connection with vigilance and anti-corruption cases, criminal cases and departmental proceedings. Of them, 202 personnel remained out of service for over a year.

"Prolonged suspension results in the State paying a government servant for no work from him/her. Hence, the power to order suspension should be exercised carefully and with restraint. Suspension shall not be resorted to unless the authority concerned, after considering all the relevant factors, records a reasoned conclusion that such action is necessary and in public interest," the circular cited a government order and directed the competent authorities to assess cases involving long-term suspension, less serious charges and matters delayed in courts.