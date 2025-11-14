DGP office receives threat mail targeting Udhayanidhi’s son

CHENNAI: A threat email sent to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police’s office has alleged a plan to hit Deputy Chief Minister’s son Inbanithi, the police said.

The message, which arrived on Thursday morning, claimed that a contract killer had been hired for an alleged payment of one million euros, estimated to be about Rs ten crore.

According to officials, the email was sent from two separate accounts and claimed to originate from a group whose members were allegedly in hiding. The message stated that the group intended to target what it described as an "heir to power” and suggested that the attack was imminent.

The police said the email also contained specific assertions about the conspiracy, including references to the amount negotiated and the group’s stated motivation.

Following the receipt of the message, a complaint was filed, and the Abhiramapuram police initiated an investigation. Officers said the contents of the email are being examined in detail, and technical teams are tracing the source of the accounts used.

The police added that all threat inputs are being evaluated, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. No additional information about suspects or the group mentioned in the email has been disclosed so far.