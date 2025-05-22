DGP commends Maraimalai Nagar Police for apprehending mentally unstable driver in high-speed chase

CHENNAI: The TN head of the police force Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, lauded the swift action of Maraimalai Nagar police personnel for apprehending a dangerously driven tipper lorry operated by a mentally unstable individual, averting potential casualties on a busy highway.

On May 20, 2025, at approximately 10:15 a.m., a tipper lorry (TN 19 AS 4315) triggered alarm after speeding recklessly from the Paranur Toll Gate on GST Road, ignoring traffic signals and police orders to halt. Maraimalai Nagar Traffic Sub-Inspector (SSI) Murugan, along with SI Lokesh Gandhi and Constable Mohanraj (PC 2217), responded swiftly upon receiving alerts during routine duty at Mahindra City junction.

Despite repeated warnings, the driver refused to stop. SSI Murugan strategically placed barricades, forcing the lorry to slow down. Demonstrating exceptional bravery, Murugan climbed onto the vehicle’s footboard as it accelerated, clinging for nearly 10 kilometers until it crashed into a barricade near Junior Kuppanna Junction. The driver, later identified as Subash (35) of Tirunelveli, allegedly threatened Murugan and bystanders with an iron rod but was subdued with public assistance.

Police revealed that Subash, described as mentally unsound, had seized the lorry while the original driver was distracted on a call at the toll gate. A case has been registered, and Subash is now in judicial custody.

DGP Jiwal honored SSI Murugan, SI Gandhi, and PC Mohanraj with Certificates of Appreciation at the state police HQ Chennai, praising their “quick, dedicated act” that “saved countless lives.”