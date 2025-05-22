'Developer Days 2025' to empower game creators, IIT-M to host event on May 23

CHENNAI: The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) announced Developer Days 2025, a nationwide initiative to empower game developers across India.

The event series starts from Chennai on May 23 at IIT Madras’ campus.

Following Chennai, Developer Days will move to Cochin on May 27, Ahmedabad on May 29 and Bangalore on June 3.

Developer Days are single-day, city-specific event designed to nurture local game developer talent by providing access to industry knowledge, technical workshops, and meaningful networking opportunities.

These gatherings bring together developers, publishers, investors, and ecosystem enablers to catalyze the growth of India’s game development sector.

The Chennai event will start with a talk by Dr M Manivannan, Professor, IIT Madras on Future of XR Game Development in India.

This will be followed by a talk on “Building Global Games with local soul- Creating cultural experiences that connect globally” by Abraham K from Ayelet Studio.

The session on “Women in Games” is being led by Pavithra Sridhar from GDAI.

Developer Days 2025 will also feature a range of immersive workshops and masterclasses covering critical areas such as game design, programming, art, legal frameworks, fundraising, and publishing and panel discussions with investors, studio heads, and mentors focusing on business strategies, skilling, and innovation.

Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson, GDAI, said “This year’s Developer Days reflect our unwavering commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive game development ecosystem across India. By taking industry knowledge and opportunities to regional hubs, we are empowering a nationwide network of talented creators and future leaders of India’s gaming landscape.”

Developer Days will also feature specially curated investor-publisher meetups to foster new partnerships and a showcase arena that enables local studios and developers to demo their games and prototypes to a wider audience.