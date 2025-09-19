Designer Vikram Goyal’s craft-contemporary showcase comes to Chennai

CHENNAI: For over two decades, designer Vikram Goyal has been creating collectable design objects with a focus on metal as the primary material. In collaboration with Viya, Vikram will present a display of limited-edition furniture and sculptural objects in the city.

Excited about his first public showcase in Chennai, Vikram says, “We are blending traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary design language in this four-day immersive experience, to be held from September 22 to 25.

Visitors can explore limited-edition furniture, sculptural pieces, and lifestyle products that celebrate India’s artisanal legacy, from repoussé and pietra dura to hand embroidery and block printing. Cane, rope, and intricate metalwork are reimagined with a contemporary design language for modern living."

Viya draws inspiration from mountains, fables, cultural symbols, and protective motifs such as the evil eye, offering a vibrant narrative of India’s visual and cultural heritage. “Some of the highlights include the ‘Balaji Deity’ wall panel and the ‘Dreamscape’ coffee table, which fuse beauty, meaning, and masterful artisanship,” adds Vikram. The showcase will be held at The Folly, Amethyst.