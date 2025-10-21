Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews ongoing flood prevention work in South Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the ongoing infrastructure development and renovation works in the South Chennai area on Monday.

The primary goal of these critical projects is to significantly improve the region's waterways and guarantee the smooth, rapid flow of floodwater into the sea during the monsoon season, thereby minimizing the risk of urban waterlogging.

The state government is implementing key measures through the Water Resources Department (WRD) and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). These initiatives include the systematic deepening and widening of existing canals, the construction of robust closed canals with concrete walls for structural stability, the laying of new rainwater drainage canals, and the continuous dredging of estuaries and confluence points to prevent sediment buildup and choking.

These extensive works are being carried out to safeguard Chennai against potential floods caused by unexpected heavy rains.

The inspection began at the Okiyam Maduvu canal in Karapakkam. Here, Stalin reviewed the progress of widening and bank repair works, which are part of a substantial Rs. 27 crore project coinciding with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) construction activity.

He specifically focused on the dredging in the Kannagi Nagar area, a crucial step to ensure floodwater from the vast Pallikaranai marshland areas can easily discharge into the sea without obstruction. This also involved checking the flow from a private college area on the right bank of the Maduvu.

Further he inspected dredging beneath the Okiya Maduvu Karapakkam bridge and the widening of the adjacent right bank. After reviewing the removal of sandbanks and the construction of a protective retaining wall in Kannagi Nagar, he instructed WRD officials to ensure the timely completion of all renovation and construction works before the onset of heavy rain.

Finally, the Deputy CM examined the newly constructed high-level bridge connecting Medavakkam and Sholinganallur. This bridge facilitates enhanced water flow across the marshy land. He instructed Highways Department officials to promptly demolish and remove the old bridge structure entirely, ensuring that the redesigned waterway permits easy flow of floodwater during the rainy season.

Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Yadav, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Water Resources Department Secretary J Jayakanthan, and senior officials from the WRD, GCC, and Highways Department were present during the inspection.