Deputy CM Udhayanidhi reviews Chennai’s monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the monsoon preparedness of Chennai and its adjoining areas with key stakeholder departments.

At a meeting held at the Secretariat, he reviewed the progress of storm water drain works, waterways undertaken for development by GCC, lake renovation and preventive measures in areas flooded during the last monsoon besides the measures taken by the State Highways, water resources, forest departments, Tangedco, Chennai Metro Rail, Metro Water and TN Urban Habitat Development Board.

He instructed officials to expedite the works and advised better cooperation between the various stakeholder departments to ensure that the people are not affected by the monsoon rains.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu and Mayor R Priya and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam participated in the meeting.