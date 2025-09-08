Deputy CM Udhayanidhi launches Rs 30-crore monsoon preparedness works at Virugambakkam canal

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Monday (September 8) inaugurated a series of development works at approximately Rs 30 crores at the Virugambakkam canal. The initiative is a pre-emptive measure ahead of the impending Northeast Monsoon season.

The key projects launched include the dredging and desilting of the canal, the raising of existing retaining walls, and the installation of chain-link fencing. These works are aimed at enhancing the canal's capacity, preventing water overflow, and ensuring public safety during heavy rainfall.

The inauguration event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru, MLAs MK Mohan and AMV Prabhakaraja, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, and Metro Water Managing Director TG Vinay were present.

The event saw participation from senior civic officials and ruling party representatives, including Chennai Corporation Council's ruling party leader, N Ramalingam, Standing Committee Chairman (Works) N Sridhar, and Deputy Commissioner (Works) V Sivakrishnamurthy.