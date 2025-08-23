Deputy CM Udhayanidhi hands over 100 pink autos to women

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday attended the launch of the ‘Pink Auto’ initiative by the Rotary Club, under which 100 autorickshaws were handed over to women from underserved backgrounds.

The initiative, organised as part of Rotary’s ‘Pink Auto Project’, seeks to expand livelihood opportunities for women while also improving safe mobility in Chennai.

Speaking at the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “The programme complements the State’s focus on women-led development. Women must be able to earn with dignity and move around the city safely. This project adds strength to both these objectives.”

District Governor Vinod Saraogi, Rotary, said, “The distribution forms a part of Rotary’s broader ‘Lead 25 – Aim High’ conclave.”

The beneficiaries, who will operate the vehicles, are being supported with permits and training. Organisers said that the project goes beyond vehicle distribution by creating a network of women drivers backed by service and livelihood support.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior leaders of Rotary International participated in the event.

Earlier this year, in March, Chief Minister MK Stalin had launched the Pink Auto scheme, which provided subsidies and financial assistance to women to purchase autos, along with structured training, driving licences, and easy access to bank loans. It also envisaged dedicated stands for women drivers in busy hubs and app-based integration to ensure safer commutes for women passengers. Rotary’s initiative is expected to complement these larger objectives.