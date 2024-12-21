Depression to weaken gradually over the sea

CHENNAI: The Depression over the bay moved further away from Chennai, to maintain its intensity for next 12 hours and weaken gradually thereafter over the sea.

Met office on Saturday said the depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours.

It now lay centered at 0830 hrs today over the west central Bay of Bengal about 430km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 480 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 590 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The system is likely to move slowly east-northeastwards maintaining its intensity as a Depression for the next 12 hrs and weaken gradually thereafter over the sea.

The forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next seven days is light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Haze/Mist is likely to prevail during early morning hours at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till December 27.

On December 25, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

The forecast for Chennai city and its neighbourhood for the net 48 hrs is the sky condition would be partly cloudy with light rain likely in some areas.

Haze/Mist is likely to prevail in some areas during early morning hours.