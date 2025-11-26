Depressed mother drowns 3-month-old girl in water tank in Ambur

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman allegedly murdered her three-month-old infant by drowning her in a water tank in Ambur on Tuesday.

The accused Asliya Tasmeen, wife of Akbar Basha, was a resident of Town Reddy Thoppu. The couple had three children, including the infant, Arfa Fathima.

On Tuesday morning, Akbar left to work, and Asliya was at home with the children. After a couple of hours, Asliya knocked on the door of her house owner, Ashiya, who lives downstairs and claimed that her infant daughter was missing.

The duo began searching the premises, and they found the child's body floating in the water tank. They immediately rushed the infant to a nearby GH, where doctors declared her dead.

On information, the Ambur Town police registered a case. During the inquiry, the police noticed Asliya acting suspiciously. They grilled her further until she confessed to killing the baby.

She cited difficulty in raising three children and sleep deprivation for the extreme step. Following this, the police arrested and remanded her in judicial custody.