Dense fog witnessed in the Chennai in the morning hours

CHENNAI: The capital Chennai on Tuesday witnessed denge fog during the morning hours due to northeasterly wind prevailing over the sea. The maximum temperature at Nungambakkam weather station was 24.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The cold weather is likely to continue in isolated places in Tamil Nadu including Chennai for the next two to three days.

As light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Under it's influence, moderate to dense fog observed over Chennai and neighbourhood from 6.30 am to 8.30 am on Tuesday and due to this flights were affected during the morning hours. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) stated that shallow fog/mist is likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu especially coastal districts.

On the other hand, dry weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu and the maximum temperature is likely to be two to three degree Celsius above normal at isolated pockets from February 7. As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, the temperature level is likely to be near normal over most parts of Tamil Nadu. It is expected to range between 28 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius from February 7 to 13.

Similarly, the minimum temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal over most parts of the state and record around 20 degree Celsius - 24 degree Celsius over the coastal and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu. The rest of the state is likely to witness 16 degree Celsius - 20 degree Celsius till February 13.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, shallow to moderate fog / mist is likely to prevail during the morning hours for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to record around 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature would range from 21 degree Celsius to 22 degree Celsius.