Dense fog disrupts traffic and train services in Chennai, its suburbs

CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburban regions witnessed heavy fog on Friday morning, which disrupted traffic and train services. Areas including Sholinganallur, Perumbakkam, East Coast Road, Medavakkam, Sittalapakkam, and Ottiambakkam were heavily enveloped in mist earlier today.

According to a Maalaimalar report, vehicle drivers were forced to switch on headlights while navigating the roads amid poor visibility. Dense fog was recorded in Chengalpattu district too with areas such as Maduranthakam, Melmaruvathur, Acharapakkam, and Sothupakkam during the early hours of Tuesday.

As a result, all trains operating from Chengalpattu towards the coastal route were delayed by up to 10 minutes. Express trains arriving from the southern districts have also been running late, the report added.

The Railways has issued instructions for trains to operate at reduced speeds in regions heavily impacted by fog.