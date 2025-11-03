Denizens at nature’s mercy with roofless Metro bus stop in Saidapet

CHENNAI: Regular commuters at the Saidapet bus stop waiting to board buses to Guindy and OMR have urged authorities to reinstall the roof of the shelter, which was recently removed, leaving passengers exposed to the sun and rain.

With the northeast monsoon, intermittent showers and dry sunny days, the lack of shelter has caused considerable discomfort to commuters who use the stop daily.

Passengers said that the roof was taken down overnight earlier this month without any notice or explanation. S Rajesh, a commuter waiting to board a bus, said, “When it rains, everyone was drenched despite having umbrellas. Removing the roof was a mistake. Monsoon season hasn’t ended though it has been hot and sunny for the last few days. Officials must complete the roof work quickly.”

Ajith, an auto driver from the locality, said that hundreds of passengers use the Saidapet Metro bus stop every day. “People heading to Poonamallee, Adyar, Guindy, and Guduvanchery wait on the road to board buses. There’s always vehicle movement on Anna Salai, which fills the air with dust, causing further inconvenience,” he stated.

Concurring with him was a senior citizen, who lamented, “I have hip and knee pain and cannot stand for long. I usually sit and wait for the bus, but with no shelter, the heat makes it unbearable.”

When contacted, a Corporation official said that the bus stop comes under the purview of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). A staff member of CMRL said, “The project team will be informed to take necessary steps after confirming whether the bus shelter falls under the jurisdiction of the Corporation or the Highways department.”