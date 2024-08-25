Dengue cases in Chennai under control but likely to spike during northeast monsoon: Officials

CHENNAI: Although cases of fever and dengue in the state are presently under control following a rise in the past few months, the state health department officials say that a surge can be expected from October to December due to the upcoming northeast monsoon.

District health officials have also been asked to ensure that preventive measures are in place to prevent outbreaks.

While the total cases of dengue in Tamil Nadu, until July this year, stood at about 6,500, between May and July alone, 2,500 dengue cases were recorded. The hotspots were high-population density areas of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Namakkal.

As government hospitals in the city record cases of fever with other symptoms including body ache and flu, a general physician from a city-based government hospital said, "The recent rains have also contributed to the surge in fever cases in the last two months. While dengue cases are not high in number, we need to be prepared as a surge can be expected in the monsoon months."

Senior officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine too said that dengue cases are at expected numbers and there is no surge, but warned of a potential surge in the October to December northeast monsoon period.

While preventive measures such as cleaning, fogging, spraying of disinfectants and chlorination of water bodies are under way, the DPH has urged the public to ensure there is no stagnation of fresh water, to control the breeding of mosquitoes. "Checks are being conducted in residential and commercial complexes to reduce mosquito breeding. There is no need to panic," the official assured.