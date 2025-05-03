Demand for journalism will increase, Pearlstine says at ACJ convocation

CHENNAI: During the Lawrence Dana Pinkham Memorial Lecture, chief guest Norman Pearlstine, the veteran American journalist, on the topic ‘When Journalism is the story’, said: “The words Artificial Intelligence (AI) seem to be part of every conversation about the future of media. I believe AI will impact journalism.”

Stating that the governments of the world’s two largest democracies – India and USA – were becoming increasingly authoritarian, he added: “They sought to restrict press freedom. Their attacks on journalists, along with unfounded claims of ‘fake news’, have contributed to the decline of trust in the media.”

Pearlstine claimed that the local news publishers in India have faced challenges similar to those in the US, as advertisers and discovered more effective methods to reach their customers. “India receives 70% of the H-1B visas issued by the US to skilled workers such as techies. While these visas have benefited both countries, some of President Trump’s anti-immigration allies are advocating its elimination,” he stated. “There will be an increasing demand for journalism that explains India to the world and the world to India. Perhaps one of India’s major publishers could fill the gap in the marketplace, or individuals will emerge with significant global followings.”

Earlier, on the occasion, Sashi Kumar, chairman, MDF and ACJ, said: “My students are placed well in various media organisations, even though the industry is facing several challenges.”

Awards were given to various media persons, who contributed in investigative journalism, social impact journalism and for photojournalism. Degree certificates were awarded to 78 students, who have completed the integrated multi-media journalism course at ACJ. A total of 17 candidates received certificates for completing business and financial journalism.

Meanwhile, the ACJ Alumni website was launched by Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, CMD-The New Indian Express Group.