Delayed civic works cast dark clouds over Chennai residents

CHENNAI: As the city experiences the first spells of the northeast monsoon, a familiar anxiety has reared its head, compounded by the sights of unfinished stormwater drain (SWD) projects. Despite official assurances, crucial desilting and construction works remain ongoing, leaving residents in several localities bracing for potential inundation and disruption.

In Kumaran Colony, Saidapet, the situation is particularly fraught. Residents have expressed deep concern over the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) change in plans for a critical SWD, which led to a two-week halt in construction. The work has only just resumed, coinciding with the onset of the rains and blocking the vital Kumaran Colony 1st Street, a key access route to Aranganathan Subway and Old Mambalam Road.

A resident, seeking anonymity, charged that the last-minute change in the SWD's alignment has worsened the problems. The resident noted that the SWD was initially being laid on the right side of the road but was shifted after requests claiming houses and borewell, are along that side of the road.

The delay is impacting the lives of many. A mechanic shop owner on the street, D Saravanan, had to close his shop for a week due to the ongoing SWD work. Making ends meet has become a struggle for him as commuters opt for different routes as the works have been under way for over three months.

"Instead of completing the work correctly, the contractor is speeding it up," said the resident, casting doubts on the hasty pace of winding up the restarted works.

The engineer of Ward 140 confirmed the plan and reason behind it. However, he also assured that all road cut works are done and the drain would be completed within two days.

Meanwhile, the SWD works on Konnur High Road is causing significant traffic congestion, say commuters to Ayanawaram, adding that the situation may worsen if rains occur.

An SWD department official stated that no new work has commenced, and they are focused on expediting ongoing works with safety barricades. The rushed pace as the rains begin has left citizens questioning the planning and the durability of the work being done under pressure. With the monsoon setting in, the city waits to see if the drains will be ready in time.