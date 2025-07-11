Delay in lounge construction at Chennai Airport irks travellers

CHENNAI: The construction of the new lounge at Chennai Airport, aimed at improving convenience is facing delay, sparking frustration among travellers.

Initially launched in 2023, the project was slated for completion by October 2024.

However, with work progressing at a slow pace, the lounge is now expected to be ready only by December 2025 or January 2026.

Passengers have urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to expedite the project and bring the facility into operation as soon as possible.

Currently, passengers arriving at the domestic terminals must walk for some distance to reach the pick-up point located at the multi-level car park.

Though free battery-operated vehicles are provided between the arrival area and the car park, their limited number has led to long waits, adding discomfort.

The new lounge is being constructed, opposite to the domestic terminals, with facilities like baggage storage, comfortable seating, mobile charging stations, small eateries, souvenir shops, and restrooms.

It is reported that plans also include a designated pick-up point near the lounge for private vehicles, while those using commercial transport will have to continue using the multi-level car park.