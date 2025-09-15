Delay in Kilambakkam railway station, skywalk projects leaves passengers stranded

CHENNAI: Commuters using the Kilambakkam bus terminus may have to wait longer for easier access, as construction of the adjoining railway station and the skywalk linking the two facilities has slowed. The delay means passengers will continue facing costly and time-consuming first- and last-mile travel, along with unsafe road crossings. Both projects, once promised for early 2025, are now unlikely to be ready before March 2026.

Similarly, the 500-metre-long skywalk with escalators and lifts, planned to link the bus terminus and the railway station across the GST Road, has also been delayed, causing prolonged hardship for commuters.

To decongest traffic in Chennai city, the state government shifted the intercity and express bus terminus from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam on the GST Road near Vandalur–Urapakkam, at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The terminus was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on December 30, 2023. Since then, passenger volume has grown rapidly, with over 1.3 lakh people using the terminus daily, and numbers crossing 1.5 lakh during weekends.

However, most commuters arrive from different parts of Chennai or other districts, and face severe inconvenience due to the lack of direct rail connectivity. Passengers coming by electric trains get off at Vandalur or Urapakkam railway stations and rely on autos to reach Kilambakkam, often at extra cost and difficulty.

To address this, the Tamil Nadu government initiated the construction of a new railway station directly opposite the Kilambakkam bus terminus. The state allocated Rs 20 crore to the Railways in January 2024 for the project, and construction began in March 2024 with an assurance that the station would be operational by January 2025. The plan includes three platforms, ticket counters, and waiting halls.

Of the three platforms, only one is fully built, while the second is under construction and the third is in the initial stage. With monsoon rains approaching, authorities now admit there is little chance of completion before early 2026.

The parallel project, the skywalk meant to safely connect passengers between the bus terminus and the railway station across the busy highway has also faced hurdles. Though Rs 79 crore was allocated by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), land acquisition problems with private owners caused repeated delays. While some disputes have been settled, compensation issues remain unresolved, stalling progress.

Passengers say the absence of the skywalk leaves them struggling to cross the GST Road, especially during peak hours and festival seasons. With Navaratri, Ayudha Pooja, Deepavali, Christmas, New Year, and Pongal around the corner, passenger numbers are expected to surge further, worsening the situation.

Commuters recall that during last year’s Pongal festival, the lack of railway connectivity and skywalk facilities created severe difficulties. Officials had promised completion by August 2024, but deadlines have repeatedly been missed.

Now, it is expected that the Kilambakkam railway station and skywalk may only be operational by March 2026. Passenger groups have urged the CMDA, Chengalpattu district administration, and the state government to expedite negotiations with landowners and press the Railways to speed up the construction, stressing that both projects are urgently needed for safe and seamless travel.