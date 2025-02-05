Delay in BSNL’s 4G tower installation leads to poor connectivity in Chennai

CHENNAI: BSNL mobile users lamented over poor network connection in the city and also frequent call drops.

Reason?

The telecom utility has not yet completed the installation of the tower whose deadline was December 2024.

“The BSNL network is poor even in major locations like T Nagar, Greams Road, etc. Even digital payments like Gpay are not possible. Several complaints were raised to officials but no action has been taken,” rued V Sathiabalan, former telecom advisory member.

He alleged that many users who shifted from private companies to BSNL when the rates were increased are now regretting it due to poor connectivity.

“Even to shift back, it takes another 3 months which lands them in trouble. BSNL should take steps to rectify their issues,” he added.

Even incoming and outgoing calls are a problem even if the mobile shows full signal.

Wherever there was 2G, the link to 3G was automatic. But now, when the SIM is changed, the call gets disconnected.

Muniyandi M, a septuagenarian and a resident of Pattabiram said, “I live alone. When my children call on WhatsApp from another country, it doesn’t get connected. And on the off chance it does, the call drops within minutes. Being a retired government employee, I want to continue with BSNL but if these issues are not rectified, I would have to switch carriers.”

The 4G tower installation was supposed to be carried out by TCS. Recently, BSNL’s general manager Sunil Kumar Singhal wrote to the company regarding the operational issues of the 4G network (a copy of which is available with DT Next).

When contacted, an official attached to the BSNL said, “Currently, around 1,000 towers have been installed. We cannot confirm a deadline for now, as the works are getting delayed due to the shortage of equipment.”