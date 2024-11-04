Deepavali: Traffic chokes GST Road for office-goers

Begin typing your search...

    Office-goers are facing significant inconvenience due to long queues of city buses and cars.

    4 Nov 2024
    Visual of traffic congestion at the GST road

    CHENNAI: As people return to Chennai after the Deepavali holiday, there has been severe traffic congestion on the GST Road near Tambaram.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, office-goers are facing significant inconvenience due to long queues of city buses and cars.

    Vehicles are lined up for approximately three kilometers stretch from Kilambakkam to Urapakkam.

    There has also been heavy congestion at the Paranur toll plaza in Chengalpattu.

