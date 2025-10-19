Deepavali rush: Over 6 lakh travel home from Chennai by bus

CHENNAI: Ahead of Deepavali, 6,15,992 people have travelled from Chennai to their hometowns over the past three days. According to Thanthi TV, as of 12 noon today, 11,846 buses were operated, carrying a total of 6,15,992 passengers.

On October 17, 4,067 buses carried 2,31,565 passengers, while on October 16, 2,853 buses carried 1,28,275 passengers.