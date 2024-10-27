Deepavali: 5 lakh people expected to leave Chennai in three days, says Minister Sivasankar

CHENNAI: An estimated five lakh people are expected to travel from Chennai to their hometowns over the next three days for the Deepavali festival on October 31, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said on Sunday.

While reviewing the arrangements at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam alongside HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Sivasankar said mofussil buses would be operated from Kilambakkam, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram termini.

Based on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s direction to alleviate congestion at toll plazas, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam has coordinated with the Union government to ensure smooth travel, he said.

KCBT, Kilambakkam gears up to receive passenger surge

In Kilambakkam, 9,658 buses will run in the next three days starting from Monday, October 28, he said. This includes 3,408 routine daily bus services, 4,250 special buses, and 2,000 omnibuses.

Reserve parking facilities have been arranged for additional buses if needed, Sivasankar said. TNSTC Kumbakonam buses would be parked at the Vandalur Zoo parking area, while the private buses hired by the government would be stationed in a playground in Karasangal. Omnibuses would park at the Maraimalai Nagar Municipality ground. Basic facilities such as lighting, drinking water, and chairs are also provided in these parking areas.

To facilitate passengers travelling to the Kilambakkam terminus from the city, the MTC will operate additional bus services from all parts of Chennai, with buses running every five minutes from Tambaram and every ten minutes from Koyambedu, the minister said.

For hassle-free movement within the KCBT, Kilambakkam, eight electric vehicles would operate between the MTC terminus and the outstation bus operation area, he said. Additional digital boards have been installed to display bus boarding areas, and the public announcement system has been enhanced for passenger convenience.

The waiting area in KCBT can accommodate 2,000 passengers at a time. Other passenger amenities include eight ATMs, 18 water purifiers, three feeding centers, taxi bookings, and 140 accommodation facilities.

In addition to the two ticket counters at KCBT, three more counters are being opened. The number of cleanliness workers at the terminus has been tripled to ensure that the facility is maintained cleanly regardless of the crowd.

Regarding the monitoring of private buses, Sivasankar said private buses hired by the corporation would operate according to the ticket fares set by the government, and a corporation conductor would be deployed on each bus.

Apps, operators told not to hike bus fare

On the allegation that omnibuses were fleecing passengers by hiking ticket fares, the Minister said special teams have been formed across Tamil Nadu to monitor fares charged by private operators. Any excess fares collected will be refunded.

Necessary communication has been sent to ticket booking apps, including RedBus, urging them not to increase ticket prices. If any buses are found charging excessive fares, those buses will be seized and penalties will be imposed.

Helpline numbers at KCBT:

7845700557

7845727920

7845740924