Decomposed body of builder found inside car near Chennai's OMR

CHENNAI: The decomposed body of a builder was found inside the car near OMR in Pudupakkam, on Thursday. Police are investigating the cause of the death.

The locals noticed a car had been parked on the OMR near the Pudupakkam bus stop for the past two days. On Thursday, as a foul smell emanated from the car, passers-by, on suspicion, checked through the window and found a man lying unconscious inside the vehicle.

The Kelambakkam police who visited the spot broke open the window and found a decomposed body on the driver's seat, and a few liquor bottles inside the car.

The police sent the body for autopsy to the Chengalpattu GH. The probe identified the deceased as Manikandan (40) of Kelambakkam, a builder.

Police suspect that Manikandan, who consumed an excessive amount of liquor, was unable to drive, and parked his vehicle near the Pudupakkam bus stop and passed out. Police suspect asphyxiation as AC was running inside the car. However, the police have registered a case, and further investigation is on.