Decomposed body of a man found in Chengalpattu govt school premises, investigation under way

CHENNAI: A decomposed body of a man was found in the premises of Chengalpattu government school on Friday.

The Chengalpattu Municipal Primary School is situated in Putheri village. Staff and students noticed a foul smell emitting from the school premises at noon.

The staff found the smell came from the bushes in the school backyard. When it became unbearable, the school was declared a holiday and students were sent home.

Later on, the Chengalpattu Town police visited the spot and during the search, they found a decomposed body of a man inside the bushes. Police determined the man to be around 45 years of age. They retrieved the body and sent it to the Chengalpattu GH.

Police suspect the time of death to be around 5 days ago and found injuries on the body. However, more details will be known only after the post-mortem is completed. A case has been registered and police are trying to identify the man.