Dead lizard in snack packet shocks participants at Madras university event

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the University of Madras’s Kotturpuram campus on Wednesday after assistant professors from various colleges, who came for the third-day training under Naan Mudhalvan scheme, were shocked to see a dead lizard in one of the snack packets served to them.

Sources from the varsity said that after seeing the lizard, few professors who had consumed the snacks, had regurgitated, and complained to the higher authorities about it. Taking stock of the situation, snack serving was immediately stopped.

Authorities of the university called ambulances to admit the unwell persons. However, refusing to go to the hospitals, professors requested to bring a doctor team to the campus and conduct a medical camp for immediate treatment.

Following the request, a medical team arrived and provided treatment to the unwell professors, who were in panic mode. Even officials of Naan Mudhalvan scheme were rushed to the spot to take care of the professors.

A senior professor from Pachaiyappa’s College, who also consumed the snack, complained that during the last two days of training not only snacks were bad, but food, which was served to the faculties, were below standard. Meanwhile, senior officials have promised that action would be taken against those who were involved in the careless act. They also inspected the canteen, which served the snacks to the professors.