Day after Deepavali, Chennai gold price records Rs 1,440 dip, sovereign costs Rs 96,000 in evening trade

CHENNAI: A day after the Deepavali, gold price fell by Rs 1440 on October 21(Tuesday) reaching Rs 96,000 per sovereign (1 sovereign = 8 gram). According the per-gram rate dipped by Rs.180 to Rs 12,000.

Gold has seen a record rally this year as traders turned to the safe-haven asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, driven by the ongoing US shutdown and the global trade war President Donald Trump unleashed, including on India. Bullion is on track for its best year since 1979, when the Tehran revolution impacted global markets. Silver has also climbed to all-time highs, boosted by a weak dollar and strong central bank and investment buying.

Gold prices have surged from Rs 57,200 per sovereign (Rs 7,150 per gram) at the start of the year to Rs 96,000 today (October 21), a dip of Rs 1440, or roughly 67.8%.

From Rs 57,200 per sovereign on January 1, gold touched Rs 63,240 by February 5, and Rs 66,400 by March 14 after a single-day gain of Rs 1,440. On April 22, it jumped Rs 2,200 to Rs 74,320. The Rs 75,000 mark was crossed twice — on July 23 and August 6, at Rs 75,040. In September alone, gold prices surged by over Rs 9,000. From Rs 77,640 per sovereign (Rs 9,705 per gram) on September 1, it soared to Rs 86,880 per sovereign (Rs 10,860 per gram) on September 30, marking a rise of Rs 9,240 per sovereign and Rs 1,155 per gram.

Speaking to DT Next, S Santha Kumar, secretary, the Jewellers and Diamond Traders Association - Madras had earlier predicted that gold is likely to cross Rs 12,500 per gram (Rs 1 lakh per sovereign) before the end of December. "The demand has come down due to the price hike, but the rate would increase again, and those considering it as an investment should purchase it now," he recommended.

On the other hand, silver prices which had crossed a record Rs 200/gram this month, is now on a decline. Today evening, silver dipped by Rs 6 and costs Rs 182/gram.

A gram of silver was priced at Rs 98 on January 1, and today it trades at Rs 182, marking a rise of Rs 84, or 85.7%. This means a kilogram of silver has increased from Rs 98,000 to Rs 1,82,000.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 20, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 95,360, 1 gram: Rs 11,920

October 18, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 95,600, 1 gram: Rs 11,950

October 17, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 97,600, 1 gram: Rs 12,200

October 16, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 95,200, 1 gram: Rs 11,900

October 15, 2025 - 1 sovereign: Rs 94,880, 1 gram: Rs 11,860

Silver price over the last five days:

October 20, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 190

October 18, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 190

October 17, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 203

October 16, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 206

October 15, 2025 - 1 gram: Rs 207