Dammam-Hyderabad IndiGo flight with 174 passengers diverted to Chennai due to bad weather

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines flight carrying 174 passengers from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to Hyderabad was unable to land due to bad weather and was diverted to Chennai.

The flight, which departed from the Saudi Arabian city of Dammam early this morning, attempted to land at Hyderabad airport around 8 am. However, adverse weather conditions made landing impossible. Following this, Hyderabad air traffic control redirected the flight to Chennai.

Later, the aircraft safely landed at Chennai airport at 8.50 am. The 174 passengers onboard remained seated inside the aircraft, and the airline provided refreshments, including snacks, tea, and coffee.

Airport authorities announced that the flight would depart for Hyderabad once weather condition there improves.