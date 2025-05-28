Damaged spring posts on flyovers in Egmore increases traffic violations

CHENNAI: The Pantheon Road Flyover in Egmore and the Doveton Junction Flyover in Purasawalkam play a crucial role in easing traffic congestion on major routes and connecting key areas, including Egmore, Purasawalkam, Choolai, EVR Periyar Salai, and Anna Salai.

Over the past month, frequent rainfall and fluctuating temperatures have resulted in damage to several spring posts on the Doveton Junction Flyover.

This has emboldened some motorists to attempt risky moves such as making sudden U-turns in the middle of the flyover. These actions create panic among other drivers and have resulted in accidents.

“Bicycles, motorcycles, and auto-rickshaws make U-turns in the middle of the Doveton Flyover, which endangers the safety of other motorists. During peak hours, the sudden U-turn also leads to traffic pile-up, and creates chaos,” explained Harish TR, a resident of Purasawalkam.

A similar issue exists on the Pantheon Road flyover, where several spring posts are damaged, and have not been replaced in over a year. Three years ago, the Corporation installed spring posts on the Pantheon Road flyover, and shortly thereafter, on the Doveton Junction flyover.

“Instead of installing plastic spring posts, the civic body should opt for more durable structures that can withstand the wear-and-tear of the city climatic conditions,” opined R Bala, a commuter.

When contacted, a Corporation official told DT Next, “The damaged posts on the Pantheon Road Flyover will be replaced soon. Traffic police have assured us that the broken spring posts will be addressed shortly.”