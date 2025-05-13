DakshinaChitra brings history to life with Museum Day events

CHENNAI: As part of the Museum Day celebrations, DakshinaChitra has lined up a series of events that aim to inspire, connect, and spark curiosity about the history of South Indian culture.

This year’s theme, Museums & Communities, invites people to rediscover the stories that shape us.

On May 17, a presentation will be held by Yogesh Chandrahasan, the visionary architect behind the Delhi War Memorial.

Through his talk, you’ll explore how stories, space, and emotion come together in the making of a monument that honours both sacrifice and hope.

On May 18, take part in a Tamil Heritage Walk led by Vignesh S. Participants will journey through the stories, food, festivals, and family traditions of Sathanur House.

This walk is a heartfelt invitation to reconnect with your roots and see history through a more intimate, personal lens. On May 24 and 25, the Objects & Stories Workshop will be led by acclaimed writer Praveena Shivaram.

On May 24, children are invited to unlock their imagination and discover how everyday objects can spark storytelling.

On May 25, the workshop continues for adults, guiding them to find stories hidden in the ordinary and bring them to life on the page.

Then, on June 1, an open-air painting session will be held - this is the perfect opportunity to relax, paint, and reconnect with yourself and the world around you.

This celebration is more than just a series of events - it’s about coming together as a community to honour our shared heritage, express ourselves, and create new memories. For inquiries and registration, contact: 8220791932.