Daily Thanthi–VIT Edu Fair in Chennai: Your Gateway to a Brighter Future

CHENNAI: Confused about what path to take after completing class 12? Have doubts about the job opportunities in each sector and what will be the future of the course you are opting for? Wish to know the types of courses that can place you in an established firm with a high salary after completing your degree? The answers to all the questions can be found in this educational fair.

Several renowned colleges and universities are set to participate in an educational fair, jointly organised by Daily Thanthi and VIT Chennai, exclusively for students.

Admission is free and the students will be given insights about the courses at the Chennai Trade Centre on April 9 and 10 from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

Daily Thanthi conducts an educational fair every academic year with the aim of guiding the students in choosing the right path for higher education. More than 40 colleges and universities, which offer a wide range of courses including engineering, arts and science, agriculture, catering and animation, among others, are participating in the event, expanded across 70 halls.

The objective of the fair is to give the right solutions for the students, surrounding their higher education.

The principal education consultant Ramesh Prabha, Hari Krishnan, head of Social Initiatives and Outreach at IIT Chennai, Dr Gayathri, senate member at Bharathiar University, and Dr Abinaya, director of Latha multi-speciality hospital, will give immediate solutions to students and parents.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tiruchy is the Platinum sponsor of the exhibition.

Some of the participating colleges and universities include Vels Institute of Science and Technology, Academy of Maritime Education and Training, Bharat Institute of Higher Education and Research, Shiv Nadar University, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology and Remo International College