Cyclonic winds and rain expected in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues weather advisory

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department, IMD, has issued a weather advisory for Tamil Nadu, warning of cyclonic winds and scattered rainfall over the coming days.

According to a Thanthi TV report, cyclonic winds are expected to blow in South Tamil Nadu, along coastal regions, the Gulf of Mannar, and Kanniyakumari sea until July 8.

Fishermen and coastal communities have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the sea during this period.

The IMD has also predicted chance of moderate rainfall in a few places across Tamil Nadu until July 12.