Cyclonic storm likely Monday; Chennai can expect heavy rain

CHENNAI: The low-pressure area that formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday (Oct 27) as it moves towards the west-northwest, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain over north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Chengalpattu, over the next few days.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, the low-pressure area, which developed under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, is likely to first concentrate into a depression on Saturday, then intensify into a deep depression by Sunday, and further develop into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

Officials said the northeast monsoon has been active over south Tamil Nadu, with rain recorded at several locations in the southern districts. Rain activity is expected to shift gradually from the southern and delta districts to the north coastal belt through the weekend.

On Saturday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu, and Puducherry while on Sunday, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts may receive heavy rain at isolated places.

On Monday, amid the cyclone alert, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Ranipet will be under a heavy to very heavy rain alert, while Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Vellore may experience heavy rain. Rainfall may continue on Tuesday over Tiruvallur and Ranipet, before subsiding to light to moderate spells across the State midweek.

For Chennai, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorm activity over the weekend.

The IMD has urged residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to stay alert to local warnings as the system intensifies. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from October 26 onward due to strong winds and rough sea conditions.