Cyclone Montha: Holiday for Chennai, Tiruvallur schools on Tuesday

CHENNAI: All schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur district will remain closed on Tuesday October 28, due to heavy rain alert issued in anticipation of Cyclone Montha.

The holiday was declared by Chennai District Collector, Rashmi Siddharth as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

The decision applies specifically to schools, and parents have been advised to keep children at home as the city braces for potential severe weather conditions from the cyclonic storm.