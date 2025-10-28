Cyclone Montha: Heavy rain to continue in Tiruvallur, showers at isolated places in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a weather advisory for Tamil Nadu as Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. While the system is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh, several districts in Tamil Nadu are forecast to receive significant rainfall.

The city of Chennai has already experienced substantial downpours, with Ennore recording 12.5 cm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am today, according to data from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency.

As a result of the cyclone's influence, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Tiruvallur district. Heavy rain is also forecast for isolated places over the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli district, as well as in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts today.

Cyclone Montha, which has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, was centered approximately 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening or night of today, October 28.

Squally weather and strong winds will lead to rough sea conditions along the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha coasts over the next two days. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.