    Cyclone Fengal: 13 flights cancelled at Chennai airport due to red alert

    Due to cyclonic storm, flights arriving and departing from Chennai Airport stand cancelled.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Nov 2024 10:53 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-29 17:28:21  )
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Following the heavy rains in Chennai and red alert issued for Saturday, 13 flights have been cancelled, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Meanwhile, TN government on Friday announced suspension of public transport services on East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) on Saturday (Nov 30).

    CMRL has announced the train timings will be as usual as per Saturday time table.

