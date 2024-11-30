Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: 12 subways in Chennai report water stagnation but none closed, says GCC update at 9.58 am

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Nov 2024 10:36 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-30 05:08:04  )
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: As the city witnessing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal, subways in Chennai are reporting water stagnation.

    According to Greater Chennai Corporation update at 9.58 am, a total of 12 subways in the city have experienced water stagnation but none of them have been closed.

    The subways that have reported water stagnation are:

    Kathivakkam High road

    Manickam Nagar Subway

    Vyasarpadi Subway

    Stanley Nagar Subway

    Gunguruddy Subway

    Perambur High Road Subway

    Villivakkam Subway

    Nungambakkam Subway

    Duralsamy Subway

    Rangarajapuram Subway (2 wheeler)

    Pazhavanthangal Subway

    Aranganathan Subway

    The cyclonic storm Fengal that formed over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over the same region on Saturday morning. It is about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagapattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee.

    The cyclone is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70 kmph -80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph on Saturday evening, the weather department said.

    Online Desk

