Cyclone Fengal: 12 subways in Chennai report water stagnation but none closed, says GCC update at 9.58 am

CHENNAI: As the city witnessing heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal, subways in Chennai are reporting water stagnation.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation update at 9.58 am, a total of 12 subways in the city have experienced water stagnation but none of them have been closed.

The subways that have reported water stagnation are:

Kathivakkam High road

Manickam Nagar Subway

Vyasarpadi Subway

Stanley Nagar Subway

Gunguruddy Subway

Perambur High Road Subway

Villivakkam Subway

Nungambakkam Subway

Duralsamy Subway

Rangarajapuram Subway (2 wheeler)

Pazhavanthangal Subway

Aranganathan Subway

The cyclonic storm Fengal that formed over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over the same region on Saturday morning. It is about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagapattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee.

The cyclone is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70 kmph -80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph on Saturday evening, the weather department said.