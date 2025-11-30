Flight operations at Chennai Airport largely resume as Cyclone Ditwa weakens

CHENNAI: Flight operations at Chennai International Airport have largely returned to normal this morning after the threat from Cyclone Ditwa receded, leading to a significant reduction in rainfall. However, two flights to Jaffna have been cancelled for the day.

The improvement in weather conditions has allowed for the resumption of services to key destinations like Toothukudi, Madurai, and Tiruchy, which were severely affected by disruptions yesterday. Crucially, ATR aircraft, the smaller regional jets that were entirely grounded on safety concerns due to the cyclone, have also resumed operations.

The decision comes as the intensity of the cyclone decreased, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) now issuing a Red Alert only for Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts. This has provided relief to suburban areas of Chennai, which experienced intermittent heavy rainfall throughout yesterday.

The situation was drastically different on the previous day when the cyclone, forming from a low-pressure area in the Southeast Bay of Bengal, heavily impacted southern and central Delta districts of Tamil Nadu. With forecasts suggesting the storm was moving towards Chennai, airport authorities had taken precautionary measures, cancelling a total of 54 arrival and departure flights. These included services to destinations like Jaffna, Colombo, Salem, and connecting flights such as Bangalore-Tuticorin and Puducherry-Hyderabad.

While operations have largely stabilized, airport authorities have advised passengers to contact their respective airlines to confirm the status and timing of their flights before heading to the airport. The two Chennai-Jaffna-Chennai flights remain cancelled for the day.