Cyclone Ditwah: Deep depression weakens to depression off Chennai coast, says RMC

CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the deep depression of the remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts has weakened into a depression and lies centred about 40 km east-southeast of Chennai at 5:30 am Today.

The weather department said “the deep depression of remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over southwest Bay of Bengal and North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts recurved slowly southwestwards with the speed of three kilometres per hour during the past 6 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centred about 40 km east-southeast of Chennai at 5:30 am today. The minimum distance of the Centre of the depression from the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 25 km.”

Further, it is likely to continue to move slowly southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and maintain its intensity of depression during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, while moving towards the coast, it is likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over the subsequent 12 hours.

Greater Chennai Corporation's 24-hour cumulative rainfall data ended at 5:30 am said thT above 20 cm rainfall received in five places in the city, Parrys stood high with 26.5 cm, followed by Ennore 26.4, Ice House 23.1 cm and Basin Bridge 20.7 cm.

“Up to 1 pm, Intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain are most likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Light to Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely at a few places over Ranipet, Tirupattur, Villuppuram, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal area,” said the RMC weather bulletin.