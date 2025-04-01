Cyber space is 5th domain of war, says ADGP Sandeep Mittal

CHENNAI: “One small action in cyberspace can lead to disproportionate consequences in the physical world. Over the last four years, India’s financial losses due to cybercrimes are equivalent to the amount the country saved from importing oil from Russia in a single year. This is a grave situation,” said ADGP (Cyber Crime Wing) Sandeep Mittal.

Addressing the gathering at the valedictory ceremony where 37 law enforcement officers completed the rigorous training on cyber security by IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation at IIT-M campus here on Tuesday, ADGP Mittal emphasised that cyberspace has emerged as the ‘fifth domain of war’, alongside land, air, sea, and space.

IIT-M Pravartak has trained its first batch of Cyber Commandos, equipping law enforcement officers with advanced digital security skills. This programme covered a broad spectrum of cybersecurity disciplines, ensuring that officers gained both foundational knowledge and advanced skills.

Mittal urged policymakers to recognise cyber threats as a critical national security concern and implement decisive measures to safeguard India’s economic and strategic interests.

Congratulating the cyber commandos, IIT-M director V Kamakoti remarked, “This programme has provided essential theoretical and hands-on training in cybersecurity. However, learning in this field is a continuous process. These commandos must stay ahead of evolving technologies and cyber threats to ensure national security.”

Highlighting the global nature of cyber threats, M Roopa, IPS, Director, TAU (Threat Analytics Unit), I4C, pointed out, “Cyberattacks have become increasingly organised, sophisticated, and dangerous. Nations across the world are struggling to defend against these evolving threats. The highly skilled and agile cyber commandos will be at the forefront of this battle. I4C is developing a digital platform to enable trained officers to specialise in specific cyber domains.”

She also announced that refresher courses and real-time digital engagement opportunities would be introduced to ensure continuous learning for cyber commandos. “We also request state DGPs to deploy cyber commandos in roles where their expertise can be fully utilised. The goal is not just to develop technical proficiency but also to instil a strategic mindset to analyse and neutralise cyber threats effectively,” she added.