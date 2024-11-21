Cyber fraudsters attempt to con Viswanath Anand’s father-in-law

CHENNAI: The city police’s East zone cyber crime wing are investigating a complaint from Chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand’s father-in-law about conmen attempting to defraud him.

Police sources said that Anand (81) received a phone call from a man claiming to be Karnataka Police.

The caller claimed that a vehicle rented using the octagenarian’s Aadhar card was involved in a road accident and demanded the elderly man to share his bank details.

He disconnected the call and lodged a complaint with the local police.