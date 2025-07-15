Cyber crime sleuths nab man cheating denizen of Rs 17.4 lakh

CHENNAI: The West Zone Cyber Crime Wing unit of the Chennai Police has arrested a man for cheating a city woman of Rs 17.4 lakh through a digital arrest scam.

Digital arrest involves cyber fraudsters calling gullible public, claiming to be law enforcement officials and creating a make-believe situation where the public or their family members were involved in a crime and extorting money from them.

The complainant, Rama (53) of Kolathur, had received a phone call in April in which she was told that there are pending dues on her credit card and when the woman told that she does not own a credit card, the call got transferred to another person who claimed to be Delhi Police officer and the callers held the complainant under "Digital Arrest" and siphoned off Rs 17.4 lakh from them after which she filed a complaint with National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The West Zone cyber crime police took over investigations, traced the trail of the lost money and were led to the bank account of a man, who is already in prison in another cyber crime case.

The accused, Anandakumar (43), a native of Thoothukudi, was formally arrested in this case a week ago and was taken into police custody on Monday.