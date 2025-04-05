Customs Commissioner in Chennai airport transferred

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 Customs officers, including the Chennai airport Customs Commissioner, were transferred. MG Thamizh Valavan from Tamil Nadu is posted as the principal Customs Commissioner at the city airport.

Valavan was the Customs Commissioner at the Delhi airport. A few years ago, he was with the city airport as Assistant Customs Commissioner. Ramavath Srinivasa Naik, who was the principal Customs Commissioner from 2023, was transferred to the GST and CX zone.

Additional customs commissioner Periyannan, and assistant commissioners Saravanan, Phanindra Vissapragada, Aswath Baji, Babu Kumar Jacob, Ajay Bindari, and Sudhakar were also transferred from Chennai. More to follow, sources said. Officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) were also transferred from Chennai. Assistant Commissioners Thahre Poonam and Gowri Shankar were transferred to Nagpur and GST zone.