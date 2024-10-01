Customs seizes 4,998 red-eared slider turtles at Chennai airport; two held

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized around 4,998 red-eared slider turtles which were smuggled from Malaysia and arrested two passengers.

The officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Sunday at midnight when they found two passengers carrying plastic baskets with them and intercepted them.

Upon inquiry, they were found to be Chennai residents who had visited Malaysia on tourist visas. They claimed their baskets contained toys and chocolates but the officers were not convinced and opened them to discover 4,998 live red-eared slider turtles and 19 albino red-eared slider turtles.

On receiving the information, officers from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau visited the city airport and found that 12 turtles in the batch were dead.

As the passengers had no proper documents to bring the creatures to India, it was decided to send them back to Malaysia.

Customs officials arrested both passengers under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is on.

