Customs seize hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3 cr at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized Hydroponic ganja worth Rs three crores and arrested two passengers in the Chennai airport on Friday. Officials were checking the passengers who arrived from Bangkok on Friday at midnight.

They intercepted two male passengers who had visited Bangkok on a tourist visa. During questioning, the passengers were evasive in their replies and appeared to be nervous.

When their baggage was inspected, many packets of preserved food items were found. On suspicion, the officers opened the food packets and found hydroponic ganja concealed.

The customs seized ganja weighing about 3 kg, worth Rs three crores, and both the passengers were arrested for further investigation.